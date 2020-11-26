ORLANDO, Fla. — It has been an especially difficult year for families of loved ones in nursing homes and other assisted living facilities. Many of those families have lost loved ones to the coronavirus. Others have gone months without being able to visit their family.

What You Need To Know Family able to get brief meeting with nursing home patient



Florida slowly loosened restrictions over the last few months



RELATED: AHCA Reveals Nursing Home Visitation Changes One Day before Thanksgiving

We first introduced you to Jose Santiago and his family back in August when his sons had to celebrate his 99th birthday through the glass door of his Orlando nursing home.

A few weeks later, they were able to begin visits with their father in-person – with safety measures in place – after the state loosened visitation restrictions.

So on Thanksgiving, they were thankful to be able to spend some time with Jose, even if it was just for a short time. Nelson Santiago only got to spend about 20 minutes with his father, but he says it was better than nothing.

“I thank God that fortunately we’re allowed to visit him now. Before it was locked down and we couldn’t visit him for months,” said Santiago.

It’s a far cry from what Thanksgiving used to be.

“He understands that it is Thanksgiving and he wishes his wife was still around to make that wonderful feast, because my mother was an excellent cook,” said Santiago.

She is now gone. His declining health means the family’s patriarch can’t be home for the holiday. And the pandemic means their time together, for now, is limited.

“It’s not the same as it was years ago when we were able to embrace and hug and kiss each other, and not have to wear these masks, it’s just a different world today,” said Santiago.

Nelson’s brother Joe is designated as their father’s primary caretaker within the family. With required weekly coronavirus tests, he is able to have closer contact with Jose. And he takes advantage of that.

“When I hug him he’s like in another world, he’s like thank you Jesus I got this hug that I wanted, that I needed,” said Joe Santiago.

Nelson Santiago says he’s thankful for the time he can spend with his father, even if it is limited.

“I’m thankful my father is still here, that the rest of my family is healthy,” said Santiago.

He says his father is pushing through his physical limitations and health problems to make it to his 100th birthday next August, and the family is looking forward to the end of the pandemic.

“We’ll be OK,” said Santiago. “I have faith.”

Nelson Santiago says he’s hopeful his family will get even more access to his father soon. Nursing home residents are on the short list to get the vaccine once it becomes available, so he’s hoping that could potentially lead to a further loosening of visitation restrictions, and more time with his dad.​