TAMPA, Fla. — Another Bay area Thanksgiving tradition, the YMCA Goody Goody Turkey Gobble Run, will be held virtually this year.

The YMCA said not having the race this year because of COVID was not an option because the proceeds go to such an important cause.

“It funds the LiveStrong program at the YMCA, 100% for the entire calendar year. All of the proceeds from race registration go directly to that program,” said Mike Muniz, a YMCA Trainer & Livestrong Coach.

The Livestrong program helps cancer survivors and their families post treatment, which can be a crucial time.

It provides a support system and helps survivors regain their strength, balance, endurance and flexibility.

The Livestrong runners have trained for the Goody Goody Turkey Gobble for the last several weeks. They’ll all race virtually this year, meaning they’ll run from anywhere, on any day between now and Saturday to complete the 5k race.

Sharon Harris, a Livestrong graduate and cancer survivor, said this program and this race mean a lot to her.

“It was the community spirit, the involvement. Mike introduced us to so many people, so you felt like you were part of a group, and because there were other people going through the same thing you went through, it was a great support system,” said Harris.