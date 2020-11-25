STOW, Ohio — Keith Redmon is the president of Redmon Funeral Home in Stow. His family started the funeral home in 1968 and ever since then, they have been a staple in the stow community.

“My brother and I went to school here. As a matter of fact, we were raised in the original house upstairs. Until around 20 years ago, my parents still lived upstairs but they moved away, but all of our involvement has been right here in the community,” said Redmon.

Now, Redmon is hoping to make what he believes will be a positive change to the community. Currently, the city of Stow does not allow cremations—something Redmon is working with city leaders to change.

"The city's suggestion was to allow crematories to operate in the city of stow but only in certain districts, so that is what the thought is now and what that would mean is we or any other funeral home would have to have a separate building or a separate facility, and it would operate in what’s known as the northwest quadrant of the city.”

Right now, the Redmond Funeral Home partners with another funeral home outside the city of Stow for their cremation services.

Redmond says cremations account for about 50% of their death arrangements so having access to their own crematorium would be more convenient.

"We would control more of the timing of the cremation. Up to now, we haven’t really had difficulties with that; the folks that do the cremations for us are really, really good to work with, and it works out well. But it would be a little bit more convenient for us or any funeral home to have their own crematorium that could be run at any time.”

The National Funeral Directors ASsociation projects that the amount of people choosing cremation will rise to almost 79% by 2040.

"As you know, families are spread out more, they don’t have a home where they lived so many years, and they are going to stay here and be buried here. So, certainly the mobility of people and society being much more mobile effects that. There are a lot of things that go into the decision of cremation instead of burial.”

Multiple other cities in the region allow cremation facilities, including Kent, Cuyahoga Falls, Fairlawn and Hudson.

Spectrum News 1 reached out to the city of Stow to find out why cremations are not allowed within city limits.

While city leaders haven't commented yet, the planning commission members spoke favorably about allowing crematories in industrial zones.

Ultimately, the city concil will have final say if crematories will be allowed within city limits.