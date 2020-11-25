Small businesses across the Hudson Valley are struggling to keep their doors open because of the coronavirus pandemic. But Small Business Saturday may be the lifeline that they need to keep their doors open.

“Like most small businesses we are, we're hanging on,” says Karen Clark Adin, owner of Kingston boutique Bop to Tottom.

What You Need To Know Small Business Saturday is on November 28





Launched in 2010 by American Express, the event is a day where shoppers are encouraged to take a break from big chain stores and shop locally at "mom and pop" shops





To help businesses in the area, the Ulster County Regional Chamber of Commerce has expanded the day to the entire week after Thanksgiving





According to American Express and the National Federation of Independent Business, shoppers spent a record $19.6 billion in 2019 on Small Business Saturday

For 20 years, Clark Adin has been selling an eclectic array of trendy gift and novelty items at her boutique. And like many of her fellow small business owners, things have been challenging because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Nobody’s making any money right now," Clark Adin said. "We're all just hanging on and hoping for a somewhat prosperous Christmas season.”

This weekend could bring a glimmer of hope for small business owners across the country with Small Business Saturday. Launched in 2010 by American Express, the event is a day where shoppers are encouraged to take a break from big chain stores and shop locally at mom and pop shops.

“Many of my customers and my staff, we're believing that this year is the year of the gift certificate. And this year is the year of a small gift, because so many people are unemployed so many people are furloughed," Clark Adin said. "And, you know, it's not that celebratory of a year."

To help businesses in the area, the Ulster County Regional Chamber of commerce has expanded the day to the entire week after Thanksgiving. Clark Adin is also expanding her operations to serve her customers who are still cautious about going inside stores to make purchases.

“Our online ordering is just about ready to launch and we're doing curbside pickup; curbside gift certificate pickup; we’ll mail; we’ll deliver,” Clark Adin said.

According to American Express and the National Federation of Independent Business, shoppers spent a record $19.6 billion in 2019 on Small Business Saturday.

"When you shop small, over 60% of the money that is spent when you shop local stays within the local community, as opposed to leaving the community," Clark Adin said.

Small Business Saturday is ‪on November 28, and the Ulster County Regional Chamber of Commerce Shop Small week runs ‪until December 5.