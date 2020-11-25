PUERTO RICO — The National Science Foundation’s decision to shut down the telescope at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico rocked the science world.

Anne Virkki, an observational scientist at the observatory, said it’s more than a scientific instrument.

“I feel a special connection the observatory, something like a home,” Virkki, 32, said.

She’s worked at the observatory for four years and seen it survive natural disasters such as the earthquakes and Hurricane Maria.

She said it was disheartening for everybody when the National Science Foundation shut down the telescope after a second cable failed just this year.

The NSF said it was too dangerous to continue to try to repair it.

“This is sad news for the community here in Puerto Rico and for the many students who get to familiarize themselves with the different fields,” Dylan Hickson said.

Hickson, 29, has worked at the observatory for more than a year as a preemptive post-doctoral researcher in the planetary radar science group.

“The unique contributions from the observatory will be missed in not only the fields of planetary science but radio, astronomy and atmospheric science,” he said.

The NSF said some operations at the Arecibo Observatory would continue such as the visitor’s center.

Rep. Jennifer Gonzalez (R), the congresswoman representing Puerto Rico, wrote a letter with Rep. Darren Soto (D) and Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D) to the House and Senate Appropriations Committee requesting help to fund an evaluation and to stabilize the telescope. There have been several petitions formed in the past week asking for the same.