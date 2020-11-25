After 260,000 COVID-19 deaths and months of heavy job losses, a Saratoga Springs business is making sure people in need are able to celebrate this holiday season.

Broadway Deli is giving away roasted chickens through December 31, no questions asked. Owner Daniel Chessare says his business has already handed out dozens of chickens.

“A lot of the responses we’re getting are, ‘I’m sick, we have four kids, my fiancé is the only one making money, and I can’t work, so this would really help.’ So, we’re just happy to help,” Chessare said.

He said the deli has enjoyed a record year because it remained open and adjusted to an increase in takeout orders.

That enabled the business to give back. Earlier this year, it donated school lunches. Then, employees provided free coffee and bagels to Black Lives Matter protesters.

“As long as we can afford to pay our bills and keep helping the community, we will,” Chessare said.

Chickens can be ordered online, in person, or by phone. Chessare just asks people to give the deli at least 24 hours notice.