EAST BEND, N.C. – Hot air balloons, they’re something you really only think about when you see one. Well, just like most North Carolina businesses, the state’s hot air balloon industry is suffering amid the pandemic.



Jack Ponticelli, who runs Carolina Balloon Adventures from his home in East Bend, has been a commercial hot air balloon pilot for over 30 years.



“Normally by now, we’d have 40 or 50 flights, now we have 11, so it has greatly impacted our operations” Ponticelli says.



Given that it’s a bit difficult to socially distance in a basket, Ponticelli has also only been able to allow relatives to fly together.



Tourists usually make up a large amount of their customer base. Witt Tuttell, the executive director of Visit N.C., says the state of North Carolina has lost $9.5 billion in visitor spending since March.



Luckily, Carolina Balloon Adventures has received some business from locals wanting to swap quarantining at home for some fresh air in the sky.



“It was amazing, it was awesome. It’s incredible how quiet it is and how free it is,” says Walter Lentfert, who took a ride with his wife and son.



Autumn is the busiest season for hot air balloons with many events held all around the country, but this year the majority had to be canceled.



While business is slow, and probably will be for some time, Ponticelli is hopeful things will turn around.



