ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Erie County Health Department was back at Athletes Unleashed gym in Orchard Park Tuesday night, delivering owner Robbie Dinero a $15,000 fine.

Later in the evening, Dinero appeared live on Fox News and ripped up the fine.

Capital Tonight's Ryan Whalen has the latest on this developing story.

This stems from a meeting Dinero hosted at the gym Friday evening with business owners and employees frustrated by the state's coronavirus restrictions,” he said.

A health inspector and sheriff's deputies showed up and the crowd pushed back, eventually getting them to leave the premises.

This video has since gone viral.

There were no immediate repercussions but Dinero says last night health officials came back and after he asked them to leave they taped the fine to his door.

Dinero told Fox News he plans to take this as far as he can.

"Any infringement on our liberty goes too far. We were born with inalienable rights bestowed upon us by our creator. They are guaranteed by the Constitution, specifically the Bill of Rights, the first through fourteenth amendments specifically. Any infringement on our freedom for any reason is too far. Our freedom cannot end where fear starts," Dinero said on Fox News.

We see a gathering again of more than ten people at the facility again Tuesday night, no masks, both of which were violations Dinero says the health department cited him on WBEN with David Bellavia Wednesday morning.

Dinero also said on that radio show he will be opening his doors Monday morning, regardless of the state's restrictions, and encouraged other business owners to do the same.

Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw started a GoFundMe to help Dinero pay the fine. It's already at roughly $25,000 and growing.