KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Many families across the country won’t get the chance to celebrate the holidays together this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Studies already show the global pandemic is causing a rise in depression and experts worry it will only increase during the holidays.

“Cumulatively, it’s just a lot and we’re all just missing a little normal right now,” said Peer Support Space co-founder Yasmin Flastersteini.

Her nonprofit helps people who struggle with depression, isolation or addiction.

She said so people don’t feel alone in their struggle Peer Support Space will hold virtual peer support groups on Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve.

The nonprofit has held 550 peer-led support groups since mid-March to help more than 3,000 people worldwide.

It’s helped Paula Itiba Contreras, who is diagnosed with bipolar one and PTSD because of domestic violence.

“Being able to talk to people about these tools and know we’re not alone is probably the best I thing Peer Support Space provides,” Contreras said. “There’s a sense of community even through the midst of this.”

Flasterstein said there are things people can do to help them cope with their struggle.

“People need to find what works for them, whatever that looks like for them, whether it be reaching out to friends, whether it be using grounding techniques such as going for a walk, doing meditation, creating a maintenance plan,” she said.

She also encouraged people to utilize other resources like her nonprofit to help.