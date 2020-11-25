University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban has tested positive for COVID-19, the university announced Wednesday.

"This morning we received notification that Coach Saban has tested positive for COVID-19," a statement released by team physician Dr. Jimmy Robinson and head athletic trainer Jeff Allen said. "He has very mild symptoms, so this test will not be categorized as a potential false positive. He will follow all appropriate guidelines and isolating at home."

Saban will not coach Saturday's Iron Bowl game against #22 Auburn.

Coach Saban could return for the team's final regular season game against Arkansas.

Alabama, currently 7-0, sits at #1 in the Associated Press Top 25.

Last month, Coach Saban received a false positive test, after which he had three consecutive negative tests.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.