TAMPA, Fla. — If the pandemic has taught us anything, it has re-enforced how crucial it is to have well-trained frontline workers like nurses.

However, for the next generation of nurses, training is proving to be anything but traditional.

From making assessment videos at home to virtual learning, preparing the nurses of tomorrow for the challenges of today has taken on a creative touch.

“It was definitely taking a step back and putting things into perspective,” said Ivonne Hernandez, an assistant professor at the University of South Florida Health College of Nursing.

Hundreds of students are training to work on the front lines as nurses from behind computer screens using Microsoft Teams, in small groups in person, and in clinical settings.

“It is a constant learning curve and I would say for me, personally, it’s very intriguing to see how much you can get done,” Hernandez said.

For students Victoria Hernandez and Jaz-Mein Ojetunde, graduation is only a few weeks away.

“It’s taught me how to adapt to sudden change as I should as a nurse,” Ojetunde said.

“I was most excited for my pediatric clinical, but unfortunately that was right in the beginning of March,” said Victoria Hernandez.

Both students say it’s been tough, but when the opportunity for clinical rotations does happen, the experience is critical and they’ve even seen some good come from online learning.

“It’s something that keeps us engaged,” Ojetunde said, talking about her clinical experience.

"I also like the ability to record the lectures,” said Victoria Hernandez.

While practicing skills on pets, pillows and family members might seem like the new normal for now, it’s really just a new step toward reaching a goal.

“It’s very important to always consider the changes that are occurring and to support the students,” Ivonne Hernandez said.

USF has been working closely with clinical partners to make sure students are still learning while being careful and healthy at the same time.

Both the school and hospitals use daily surveys to assess the students’ health before allowing them to participate.