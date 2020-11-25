CINCINNATI — Erikka Gray has always dreamed of opening her own candle store. And that’s why in February, she opened District 78 in Cincinnati.

“I’m a candle lover, said Gray. "One year I was looking for candles, and that I couldn't find. So, I decided to try my hand and making my own candles and here we are about five years later.”



Gray’s handmade candles were recently selected to be featured on ArtsWave and Procter and Gamble’s new Power of Her online store. It’s to promote and support women in the arts.



“We as women sometimes get overlooked, and sometimes our creativity is overlooked in the community,” she said. “So, I think this is a great way to lift and showcase the women in Cincinnati who are so important to our art scene.”



This online store will not only feature candles, but jewelry and other items created by women artists in Cincinnati. ArtsWave Marketing and Engagement Vice President Kathy DeBrosse says it was important for them to promote these women and their work.



“Many of our long-standing organizations were founded and continue to be led by women. And it's so important for women to be uplifted as we're trying to uplift everyone around us,” said DeBrosse.



All the extra proceeds from the sold items will go towars supporting the artists.



“We honestly have very little markup that's going to be arts only because we want to, we want to also in this initiative uplift our women artists,” said DeBrosse. “So I think that's what you're also going to see on there.”



Overall, Gray says she excited to be a part of this initiative and support others like herself.



“It's super exciting to know that I'll be feature and somebody that is able to contribute back to the community that's given so much to me so I'm very thankful for ArtsWave for reaching out to me,” he said.



The store will be open until Dec. 7. Items can be purchased at ArtsWave.org/powermerch.