MAITLAND, Fla. — Many restaurants will be closed for Thanksgiving, but some are still finding a way to be profitable even during the pandemic.

Luke’s Kitchen and Bar is a traditional sit down restaurant in Maitland, but on Wednesday they had a drive thru for customers looking to avoid the grocery store, and help local businesses that have had a difficult year.

Domenic Aloise is one of many this year who will not have a traditional Thanksgiving. Last year, he had a gender reveal party at his Thanksgiving dinner where he hosted 80 people between family and friends.

“About a month ago, everyone said there will not be a Thanksgiving," said Aloise.

“Everyone decided to make that call early so we could prepare and stuff like that,” he added.

With a 6 month old at home, he and his wife decided a lot will be missing from the dinner table this year.

Will you have a "traditional" dinner and get together for Thanksgiving this year? @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/IFOGpiOorz — Spectrum News Asher Wildman (@AsherWildman13) November 25, 2020

“We are going to do a family Zoom tomorrow," Aloise explained. "That will bring us all together, but we have definitely been avoiding the crowds, especially with a young one.”

This year has been a challenge for the restaurant industry. Between dining rooms closing and limited seating capacity, any day the business is closed is another day owners miss out on income.

Luke’s Kitchen and Bar is one of several restaurants working around it, helping customers and their business.



“It’s just a great opportunity for us to create some revenue on a day that we are closed," operating partner Tim Noelke said.

Don't want to cook tomorrow? Trying to avoid the crowds at the store tonight? @EatAtLukes came up with a way to help customers and their business for Thanksgiving in what has been a tough year on the dining industry. @MyNews13 @pratowinterpark pic.twitter.com/FHPpgWQeHK — Spectrum News Asher Wildman (@AsherWildman13) November 25, 2020

"For our staff, it's nice so that they can spend time with families,” he added.

For about a week, the chefs at Luke’s have been prepping and cooking for families to have a “normal” traditional dinner on the table.

“It’s the mashed potatoes, it’s the green bean casserole, the turkey, of course," Noelke said. "We got some biscuits, just those real good comfort foods, that we want people to feel warm and take them back.”

About 70 families placed orders to pick up on Thanksgiving eve, to not only avoid the masses at the stores, but to help local businesses as well.

“I’m fortunate to still be working," Aloise said from his car. "We want to help out the community and just keep it up as much as we can.”​

Luke’s dinner also includes cooking instructions in each one of their meal to go bags on how to cook and prep tomorrow’s meal. Everything should be done within 90 minutes.​