APOPKA, Fla. - An Apopka couple are behind bars after they were accused of sexually abusing a child, causing an injury allegedly stiched up with a sewing kit.

Suspect Argelio Pupo is on leave without pay at Kissimmee Fire Department

Suspect Morgan Keene is licensed real-estate broker, Florida records show

Cops: Alleged victim claims they 'were trying to teach her how to have a baby.'

The suspects are Kissimmee firefighter Argelio Pupo, 32, and real-estate broker Morgan Keene, 27.

Pupo is charged with capital sexual battery of a child under 12 and aggravated child abuse.

Keene is charged with capital sexual battery of a child under 12 and neglect of child with great bodily harm.

The maximum penalty for someone convicted of capital sexual battery of a child under 12 is life in prison.

They are being held without bond on the most serious charges.

Spectrum News is withholding certain details to protect the alleged victim.

Pupo is under investigation by his department.

"Argelio Pupo has been relieved of his position and is on administrative leave without pay from the Kissimmee Fire Department pending an administrative review of his case and criminal charges," Assistant Kissimmee Manager Austin D. Blake told Spectrum News. "Unfortunately, because we’re still looking into his case we won’t be able to provide much more on his status at this time."

Records show Pupo and Keene co-own a single-family home in Apopka.

Apopka police responded to a disturbance at the home on November 11.

At one point, the alleged victim, distraught and crying under a table, confided to an unidentified person about the couple making her do "sexual acts that she did not wish to perform," according to a 7-page affidavit for an arrest warrant for Pupo.

"The Victim mentioned that they were trying to teach her how to have a baby," the report alleged.

Pupo allegedly attacked the child while Keene was there.

The alleged victim said she was in pain and bled.

"The Victim stated [Keene] was present when this incident occurred and assisted in cleaning up the blood before ultimately telling the Victim to go shower and go to bed," the report said.

"The Victim stated the next day that [Keene] took her to Target and bought a sewing kit.

Police obtained text messages between Keene and a friend who is a registered obstetrics nurse.

The nurse said the victim should see a doctor. She also asked who stitched the alleged victim and if lidocaine, a local anesthetic, was used.

Keene said Pupo stitched. As for lidocaine, Keene responded: "Nope lololol."

The alleged attack happened in May, though the arrest warrants leave open the possibility of attacks between May 1 and November 12.

Both suspects were booked into the Orange County Jail on November 13.

Pupo also had his bond revoked on three other charges in a related case, the November 10 disturbance.

Those charges are harassing communication, aggravated battery with great bodily harm and aggravated battery on a pregnant person.

Keene told police she was almost two weeks' pregnant.

She told police she wanted Pupo out of their house because of "physical and mental abuse."

She claimed he hit her with an ice bag in October over a social media issue, causing a black eye and partial vision loss.

Morgan also alleged he kicked her in the ribs on November 4 after finding out that she was pregnant and also poked her in the stomach with his crutches.

"It should be noted that Argelio is suffering from a foot injury that requires him to utilize a boot and crutches," the police report added. "Morgan described that her husband has put her in emotional fear and distress of her life."