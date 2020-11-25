DURHAM, N.C. – A fabric company called Spoonflower has found success during the pandemic.

Spoonflower prints custom designs of fabric, wallpaper, and gift wrap. It hired 100 new employees this year.



The CEO, Michael Jones, says the growth came when many people started creating from home during the coronavirus. Plus, it saw a big increase in sales when people started to make their own face masks.



"You not only have our employees, but you also have the artist community, and then you have the maker community, so people who are actually buying the fabric," Jones says. "They could be making baby clothing, they could be making blankets, they could be making home decor items."



Even though the company is based in Durham, it works with independent artists across the globe. Spoonflower has a second location in Berlin.