TAMPA, Fla. — Thanksgiving may look different this year, but there’s plenty of local businesses making sure it still tastes the same.
“Just like going to mom’s house, although mom’s gravy is probably a little bit different,” said Robert Smith, executive chef at Mazzaro’s Italian Market.
“This year is busier, much busier,” he added.
Mazzaro’s filled nearly 250 Thanksgiving to-go orders this year.
Many of those orders are for families like the Waters’, who just didn’t feel like going through the hassle of cooking for a smaller group.
“It’s just the two of us this year,” said Crystal Waters.
“We got everything. Turkey, two different kinds of dressing, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes,” she added.
In a year where we can’t follow our regular Thanksgiving traditions, some local restaurants are helping to create new ones.
At Stella’s in Gulfport, this is the first year they are offering Thanksgiving to-go.
“Offering thanksgiving dinner gives a sense of normalcy even in these uncertain times,” said head chef Morgan Wujkowski.
Giving people like Kay Leslie of Gulfport a safe and delicious Thanksgiving option.
“When I saw on their Facebook page they were doing to-go dinners, I was like, ‘Yes!’ I’m going to eat at home,” said Leslie.
Restaurant goers say they’re just thankful they’re healthy, and of course, still getting a good Thanksgiving feast.