TAMPA, Fla. — Thanksgiving may look different this year, but there’s plenty of local businesses making sure it still tastes the same.

“Just like going to mom’s house, although mom’s gravy is probably a little bit different,” said Robert Smith, executive chef at Mazzaro’s Italian Market .

“This year is busier, much busier,” he added.

Mazzaro’s filled nearly 250 Thanksgiving to-go orders this year.

Many of those orders are for families like the Waters’, who just didn’t feel like going through the hassle of cooking for a smaller group.

“It’s just the two of us this year,” said Crystal Waters.

“We got everything. Turkey, two different kinds of dressing, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes,” she added.

In a year where we can’t follow our regular Thanksgiving traditions, some local restaurants are helping to create new ones.

At Stella’s in Gulfport , this is the first year they are offering Thanksgiving to-go.

“Offering thanksgiving dinner gives a sense of normalcy even in these uncertain times,” said head chef Morgan Wujkowski.

Giving people like Kay Leslie of Gulfport a safe and delicious Thanksgiving option.

“When I saw on their Facebook page they were doing to-go dinners, I was like, ‘Yes!’ I’m going to eat at home,” said Leslie.

Restaurant goers say they’re just thankful they’re healthy, and of course, still getting a good Thanksgiving feast.