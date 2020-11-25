GREEN BAY, Wis. — It’s the middle of November and the staff at Broke Spoke Bike Studio in Green Bay are busy building a pair of fat bikes.

They’ve already built a lot of bikes this year.

“Busy, busy, busy,” store manager Matt Fisher said as he slipped a tire over a rim. “A lot of sales, a lot of service. A lot of used sales and people dusting off the old bikes in the garage because there’s nothing left to buy.”

Bike stores and manufacturers are coming off a year no one would have predicted 12 months ago. Bikes flew off display racks this year as a tidal wave of new and returning riders sought out ways to stay active and get out of the house through the pandemic. That happened globally, making it hard — and sometimes impossible — to find a bike.

And that trend doesn’t appear to be over, said Broken Spoke owner George Kapitz.

“The demand is still higher than ever,” he said. “A lot of the manufacturers are working around the clock trying to keep up.”

At the store level, shoppers are snapping up stock almost as soon as it’s available.

“It should be a very interesting spring, just because that demand is so high. People are preordering things now,” Kapitz said. “If they know we have bikes coming in they’re putting their name on it and putting some money down. That way they know they’re getting it in the spring.”

His advice to bike buyers: If you see something you like, get it. There’s no guarantee it will be there later.

After building and selling hundreds of bikes in 2020 — staff are poised to do more of the same next year.

It’s what staff like Derek Hughes find gratifying.

“Building something from the ground up,” he said. “Then seeing happy faces ride away.”​