BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — As we gear up with the holiday season, the increase in traffic at local businesses has been welcomed and to help keep people safe, Brevard County handed out PPE for local businesses.

What You Need To Know Brevard County providing PPE kits to local businesses



Total contents valued at $100 worth of PPE



County commissioners will meet to decide allocation of remaining CARES funds once kits run out

Leslie Rothering from Brevard County Essential Services said the PPE kits contain 200 procedure masks, 25 reusable cloth masks, two boxes of gloves and two bottles of hand sanitizer.

County vans are filled with about 150 kits and have about 500 to give away.

“We'll continue until all the kits are gone, they are worth about $100 each,” Rothering said.

“Businesses that show up are appreciative, they are having a hard time getting the supplies,” she added.

Even before the scheduled distribution time, small business owners were showing up to collect their kits.

Cocoa Brevard Paper Company Owner Joyce Brekke said she has all the paper goods that are becoming hard to find and is seeing an increase in business.

“Toilet paper, paper towels, napkins, people are starting to panic," she said. "I haven't ran out, nor did I the time before."

“I came to get the PPE to be more careful," she added. "A lot of customers come in and don’t have a mask and I’d like to hand them one before they come through the door."

Once the kits run out, it's up to the Brevard County commissioners to decide how to allocate the CARES funds and re-stock on kits.

Small businesses, retailers, and restaurants that have collected free PPE from the County during previous distributions are still eligible for the kits.​