SANFORD, Fla. – As the coronavirus infection rate rises, toilet paper and cleaning products are flying off store shelves.

Some big box stores are having a difficult time keeping the items in stock.

Bob Visscher is manager at the Resolute Tissue factory in Sanford.

“I think not since the 70s has there been an incline of any bath tissue shortage,” Visscher said. “That was really short lived, So, it’s surprising to all of us.”

Visscher said nothing has changed at his factory. They’re working at full capacity and have been.

“I believe there’s no shortage in the United States of bath tissue — it’s just I think people are hoarding it,” Visscher said.

Resolute Tissue puts out around 850,000 rolls a week.

If tissue mills across the county are producing around the same amount, why are store shelves still empty?

“Let’s say you have a four week ordering lead time, or you have a two week order lead time. Well, all of sudden the lead time is much shorter now and it takes a while for everybody to catch up,” Visscher said.

So what’s going on with the consumer?

Dr. Axel Stock with UCF College of Businesses said shoppers are hesitant to take risks and they’re stocking up just in case.

“They err on the side of caution,” Stock said. “Everything equal — they buy more toilet paper than they need and that would be same with other products.”

Stock predicts this shortage might not last as long.

“Retailers have now the opportunity to observe and predict the market. So, they may have stocked up on toilet paper more and the manufacture was also prepared to produce more,” Stock said.

Amid all of the layoffs in many businesses, Resolute Tissue in Sanford is hiring.

The company is looking to fill a few open positions. If you’re interested, you can stop by the Sanford factory for an application.​