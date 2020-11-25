TAMPA, Fla. — The crowds traveling for Thanksgiving this year will be smaller, but there will still be crowds despite warning from the Centers For Disease Control about the risks of coronavirus transmission.

Since the weekend, airports have been almost as busy as we saw back in march as coronavirus started spreading.

What You Need To Know AAA: Thanksgiving air traffic down 47 percent this year



Many avoiding airports and driving



AAA says 48 million Americans will be driving during the holiday

AAA expects 2.5 million Americans will fly for Thanksgiving, down 47 percent compared to last year.

Experts say that's because some are trying to avoid congested airports where there is a higher virus risk.

Road trips will be the more dominant form of travel this year.

AAA said almost 48 million will hit the roads, down about 4 percent compared to last year.

But even in the car, you will want to travel prepared and protect yourself when you make stops.

"Limiting the number of stops you make as a family, that limits the exposure," said Mark Jenkins, with AAA. "Packing food, drinks in the car with you so you can limit those stops, and just do your research on the destination.

“Find out if there are any curfews. Any requirements to quarantine. If there is a mask requirement. Either way, if you are going to travel, AAA encourages you to do so safely, and that includes wearing a mask."

If you do travel this week experts recommend getting a coronavirus test shortly after you return.

The state of Florida has no requirement to quarantine once you return from out of state travel, but some medical experts have recommended that, especially for college students traveling this week.