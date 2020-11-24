TEXAS – Walmart won’t be selling liquor at its Lone Star State stores anytime soon. On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the retail giant’s bid.

The company argued that Texas’s 1995 law prohibiting publicly traded companies from obtaining liquor licenses is discriminatory to out-of-state retailers, it was first reported in Bloomberg.

The case will now go to a federal trial court. Walmart Inc. will have to prove intentional discrimination by the state of Texas.

Walmart argued the law blocks such companies from competing with Texans in the liquor market, pointing out that 98% of liquor stores are wholly owned by Texans.

Texas leaders says the law makes alcohol less accessible in the state by preventing large corporations from reducing prices and increasing the number of liquor retail outlets. Publicly traded companies can sell beer and wine in Texas.

“This approach has served Texas well - it has consistently ranked among the states with the lowest per capita liquor consumption,” Bloomberg quoted Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton as arguing.