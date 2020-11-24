In the Rose Garden Tuesday, President Trump officially pardoned an Iowa fowl named Corn as this year’s National Thanksgiving turkey, who won out over its counterpart named Cob after a White House poll.

“We’re here to continue a beloved annual tradition,” the President said. “Thanksgiving is a special day for turkeys. Probably, for the most part, not a very good one, when you think about it."

Today, @realDonaldTrump participated in the National #Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony. This year’s lucky bird, Corn, will spend the rest of its life at @IowaStateU along with Cob, the other turkey. 🦃 pic.twitter.com/alsCiEKHJf — Spectrum News DC (@SpectrumNewsDC) November 24, 2020

Corn and Cob both come from the Presidential Flock of turkeys raised in Iowa, and they’ll both return to the state to live out their lives.

“Corn, I hereby grant you a full pardon,” the President said, standing next to Iowa farmer and chairman of the National Turkey Federation Ron Kardel.

The modern tradition of pardoning a Thanksgiving turkey dates back to the 1940s, but the event's history has been traced back to President Abraham Lincoln, when his son Tad supposedly asked for the family’s Christmas turkey to be spared from their meal.

President Trump thanked health care workers, first responders, scientists and the armed forces.

“From our earliest days, American has always been a story of perseverance and triumph, determination and strength, loyalty and faith,” he said. “This week, in a time that is very unusual but, in so many ways, very very good, what we’ve endured and been able to endure.”

The president praised the news of multiple effective vaccines, but he incorrectly said a vaccine may be approved as soon as next week. The earliest that the Food and Drug Administration could issue emergency use of a vaccine is Dec. 10.

“On behalf of the entire Trump family, I want to wish every American a healthy and very happy Thanksgiving,” the president said.

His daughter Ivanka, her husband Jared Kushner, and their children attended the pardoning ceremony Tuesday.