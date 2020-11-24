You may be really familiar with this toy called slime - especially if you're a parent.

"I think it's pretty fun and it's honestly like I like being creative and doing arts and crafts kind of things," said Brynn Rought.

Meet Brynn - a sixth grader, who has quite the entrepreneurial motor. "I've been making slime since I was seven or six, so I thought it would be fun to start my own business," said Rought.

Once school went remote earlier this year, Brynn was home a lot. So, she was able to spend more time doing what she loves.

"I like the Christmas themes. Like these sprinkles and all of these."

Stuck in quarantine, Brynn created LokoBrynnSlimes. In just a matter of months, she's already sold around 400 products.

"Well first we only got a few orders at a time, it was kind of slow. But once everyone started finding out about the business we were doing a lot of orders, then we made our Etsy. I was very surprised actually," said Rought.

She has a wide variety of slimes - selling them for pickup and shipping some out. All of the profit Brynn makes is being invested back into the business.

And with Christmas around the corner, she's donating some of the funds that come in to St. Jude's Hospital.

"If I was a kid in St. Jude's and I wouldn't be able to spend Christmas with my family, that would honestly be terrible and I wouldn't like that and I think it's just a good idea to donate to the kids in need," said Rought.

Orders are expected to pick up around Christmas time. Brynn is working hard - and having fun while doing it.