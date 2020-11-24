SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Salvation Army depends heavily on its Red Kettle Campaign to continue its mission to help those in need.

However, some leaders worry the coronavirus could keep them from hitting their fundraising goal this season.

On Tuesday, The Salvation Army of Seminole County gave away a free turkey plus all the necessary trimmings for a Thanksgiving feast.

“It’s amazing what Salvation Army is doing,” said Melissa Acevedo, a single mother of two.

Acevedo’s recently had health issues and is having a tough time getting by.

“I’m so thankful that they’re able to help us out,” said Acevedo.

Providing food for Thanksgiving, and all the outreach The Salvation Army offers, costs a considerable amount of money, and this time of year, their Red Kettle campaign brings in a lot of it.

“The income that we receive for the months of November and December really cover about a third of our annual budget,” said Major Julia Tarnue, who heads The Salvation Army of Seminole County.

With coronavirus, there are several challenges this season — fewer people are volunteering, fewer businesses want red kettles out front, and less foot traffic in general. Tarnue is concerned it could all hinder the group's fundraising efforts.

“If we are not able to raise the funds needed, the services will be impacted as well and we don’t want that to happen,” she said.

Tarnue is hoping the community steps up to help as the need for it continues to increase during the pandemic.

“Every dollar that’s given is a story," she said. "It represents hope for a family in need."

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign has gone virtual.

They're hoping if shoppers aren't going out, they'll consider giving online.

