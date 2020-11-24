RALEIGH, N.C. – The Angus Barn Steakhouse is not just a Raleigh icon for its food, but it's also known for its magical Christmas decorations.

Decorating big for Christmas has always been a tradition at the Angus Barn and the group of women who come together each year to transform this steakhouse into a Christmas wonderland call themselves “The Real Housewives of the Angus Barn.” One of the housewives, Brittany Bass, says the overall theme for the barn this year is “nutcrackers,” but she says each room also has its own special touch.

“We have so many different rooms, Like, this is more of our feminine room, Alice's room, and then upstairs we have the ballroom and every room has its unique theme,” Bass said.

The new ballroom is expected to be a big hit this year because it has over 5,000 ornaments hung up in the ceiling, and there are nutcrackers hidden in the balls to go along with this year's theme.

“We have a few of them kind of placed strategically about the room and it's kind of an homage to “Where's Waldo” and it is fun to come in here to try to hunt one down,” Eileen Staples, another Angus Barn housewife, said.

Beginning on December 1, there will be elves handing out their famous homemade gingerbread cookies during dinnertime.