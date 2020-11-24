A rise in coronavirus cases in Central New York is forcing bars and restaurants to close and go back to takeout and outdoor dining.

Some are prepared, while others are worried about making it though another financial struggle.

What You Need To Know Ale 'N' Angus Pub in Downtown Syracuse has been open for more than 15 years



Owner Randy Beach has cut his staff from 13 employees to four during the pandemic and anticipates cutting more hours with the new Orange Zone restrictions



The restaurant will still offer takeout, but the owner worries customers will turn to Yellow Zone restaurants to enjoy a dine in experience



“Morale ever since yesterday is really, really low right now. Really low,” said Ale ’N’ Angus Pub owner Randy Beach.



Randy Beach owns Ale ‘N’ Angus Pub in Downtown Syracuse. He’s been in business for more than 15 years. The pandemic has caused him to cut his staff from 13 employees to four. Losing indoor dining services will create more of a financial strain and force Randy to cut more hours.

“It’s just enough to pay the weekly bills, but not enough. You can’t make any money and bottom line, that’s why we’re all here,” said Beach.

He says although customers will still be able to order food, they will also have the option of dining in at restaurants that are in nearby Yellow Zones.

“We depend on selling alcohol and food and we can’t do that, when you handcuff us by a color orange and yellow, it’s just not fair. We have done everything asked of us. We have 6 feet between people. We have 6 feet between our tables that we seat. We’ve done every possible thing and we’re not getting anything in return for that.”



The pub is right near the OnCenter and has lost a lot of business without people going to nearby events like Crunch Games. Randy says even if games start up again, capacity will be limited and it won’t be enough to sustain. On top of that, money from his PPP loan is starting to run out.



“Were just digging in the best we can and trying to make the best out of a bad situation. It almost looks like there is an end in sight. The end is not good for us. We’re doing what we can with what we’ve got, but it’s just not looking great,” said Beach.



Ale ‘n’ Angus pub will be offering takeout beginning Wednesday. They will be closed for the holiday, but will back open on Monday.