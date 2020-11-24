The stock market rallied for a second day in a row Tuesday, leading to historic gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped more than 400 points, or 1.4%, surpassing 30,000 for the first time ever.

The S&P 500 also jumped 1.4%, and Nasdaq rose 1% as well.

Investors were encouraged by the latest progress on developing coronavirus vaccines and news that the transition of power in the U.S. to President-elect Joe Biden will finally begin.

Traders were also encouraged by news that Biden had selected Janet Yellen, a widely respected former Federal Reserve chair, as treasury secretary.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.