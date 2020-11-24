With the governor's announcement Monday afternoon that parts of Syracuse would enter the orange zone on Wednesday, many questions arose as to exactly which parts those would be and what it would entail for those impacted.

Here is the list of Onondaga County schools in yellow and orange zones.



Take a look to see if you’re impacted: @SPECNewsCNY pic.twitter.com/DKTt8aHYuM — Briana Smith (@brianasmithnews) November 23, 2020

New restrictions are set to begin Wednesday and will likely be largely influential on businesses like restaurants, bars, gyms, and personal care services.

A big ticket name in the bunch: Destiny USA. Just three days ahead of Black Friday, it was already expected to be a different shopping experience for deal hunters in the wake of COVID-19, but Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon has confirmed Tuesday that the mall is in fact included in the new zone designation. This potentially places a new hurdle in front of hopeful holiday shoppers on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Its in a Orange Zone. — County Executive Ryan McMahon (@CEJRyanMcMahon) November 24, 2020

According to the county executive, there are no capacity restrictions for the mall or shops with the orange zone designation, beyond what had already been in place. This could mean that there will be no direct effect from the orange status on how many people can enter the mall this weekend. However, it will impact the mall's indoor dining options and personal care services.

Restaurants won't be able to seat hungry shoppers, but could do take out.