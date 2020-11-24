DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach has seen a spike in gun violence recently, with police responding to four separate shootings in the past found days.

What You Need To Know Police in Daytona Beach have responded to four shootings in four days



Two people were killed and five others were injured in the shootings



In 2019, there were also four shootings the week of Thanksgiving

“People are just trying to eat man, they are just trying to survive. You either eat or get ate out here,” said Christopher Maddox, who was born and raised in Daytona Beach.

Maddox said he’s no stranger to shootings and is not at all surprised by the most recent rash of gun violence in his area.

“I am like, what was the reason why that happened?" asked Maddox. "You know that was probably something senseless”.

Two people were killed and five others are recovering after those four shootings.

“The worst is yet to come, you ain’t seen nothing yet, just keep living, so its expected, it does not suprise me,” said Maddox.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said it is a trend that concerns him and he believes timing may be a factor.

"If anything, we are looking for a nexus into the spike because we experienced the same spike last year during the Thanksgiving week," said Young. "So I don’t know what it is about the Thanksgiving week that tends to, you know, we get the spike and those shootings, but if anything yes the holidays, stress, COVID, its a melting pot right now”

In 2019, over the week of Thanksgiving, Daytona Beach also saw four shootings. Police are working to stop this trend from continuing any further.

“As far as our efforts, we are stepping up all of our efforts, we are partnering with the Sheriff’s Office for additional resources and we are going to be out all throughout this holiday season,” said Young.

However, even outside of Thanksgiving, gun violence is becoming a problem in Daytona Beach this year. According to police records, shootings have doubled since last year and firearm offenses are up 13%. While Young is new in his role, he is taking steps to hopefully put an end to this rise.

“We want to continue to be out in the community, we want to develop these bonds, strengthen relationships so when things are going on we can get that heads up and maybe prevent these incidents from occurring,” he said.