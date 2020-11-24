The ongoing legal battle over Shoppingtown Mall may end soon.

During a Ways and Means Committee meeting Monday, Onondaga County legislators discussed the risks and benefits of taking ownership and selling the mall.

Mall owners owe the county around $10 million in back taxes based on a $36 million assessed value of the mall. The county, unsure if the mall owners will pay their debt in a timely manner, is considering purchasing the mall with an upfront payment of $3.5 million with the intention of selling it for a higher price.

County Attorney Bob Durr believes that's the best option.

“It’s a property that’s going to develop a lot of interest and based upon that interest the county is going to realize, hopefully, more of a return that we would if we went through the bankruptcy court and we can guarantee it’s future development,” said Durr.

Once the county takes ownership of the mall, a Request for Proposal would go out shortly after the new year. Durr said ideally, a private development agency would take ownership within a year to 18 months.