The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering shortening the length of time it recommends Americans quarantine after exposure to COVID-19, Admiral Brett Giroir, Assistant Secretary for Health, confirmed Tuesday.

The new guidance could include a suggested quarantine of seven to 10 days, combined with a COVID test. Currently, the CDC recommends staying home for 14 days after one’s last contact with someone with the virus.

“[We are] starting to have a preponderance of evidence that a shorter quarantine complemented by a test might be able to shorten that period,” Giroir said. “We are actively working on that type of guidance right now. These kind of recommendations aren’t willy-nilly.”

Giroir did not give specific evidence, but a CDC spokesperson told the Wall Street Journal — which first reported the details of the change — that the new guidance might make it more likely for people to comply with a quarantine.

Some areas of the country have already adopted a shorter quarantine requirement when it’s combined with a test. For example, Washington, D.C. recommends quarantining after travel to most U.S. states, but residents can resume normal activities as long as they test negative for the virus within three days of their return.

Admiral Giroir said the agency has seen demand for testing go up ahead of Thanksgiving travel.

“We don’t routinely encourage everyone who’s asymptomatic just to go on a trip. That’s different from testing asymptomatic people in a focused way, in areas of outbreaks,” Giroir said. “Remember, if you’re negative today, you could be positive by Thanksgiving.”

The U.S. has conducted more than 180 million tests and has the capacity to do 125 million total by the end of November, according to a CDC fact sheet provided to Spectrum News.

Still, Giroir said the agency is working to make testing even more widely available, including for people without symptoms who want to get tested as a precaution.

“We’ve gone from zero, and I mean zero. Not a swab in the stockpile, not a test, not a manufacturer on contract,” Giroir said. “But to get to that point, we have a longer way to go.”

Adm. Giroir said that, despite recent demand, he believes the country’s testing infrastructure is still in a good spot, citing the fact that members of American Clinical Laboratory Association continue to report an average turnaround time of two days to give results.