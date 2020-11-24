ORLANDO, Fla. — Thanksgiving is just two days away.



And for some Central Florida families, getting a turkey to celebrate is an expense that could topple their budget.

That’s where an Orlando law firm is stepping in.

Celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday is a special tradition at the Pendas Law Firm. Free turkeys are being handed out at the firm office at 625 East Colonial Drive and the line started forming early on Tuesday.

Some people have been waiting for hours for the event that starts at 8:30 a.m.

“I’m starting my life all over,” said Kevin Blair, who was one of the first people in line. “Trying to get things on the right track. And it’s just a blessing for me to be here to receive a turkey.”

It’s nothing new for people to arrive hours ahead of time. It speaks to how popular the event is - and also, just how great the need is.

This is the 12th year the firm has hosted the giveaway.

The firm gave 1,000 turkeys to deserving families here in Orlando last year. And more than 3,000 turkeys statewide.