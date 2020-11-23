COLUMBUS — General Manager Corey Schlosser has been working at Wolf’s Ridge Brewing in Columbus for seven years, but no amount of time could have prepared him for 2020.

“I’ve actually been doing the food and beverage industry for 17 years, and this has definitely been the most challenging eight months,” said Schlosser.

This year has been a balancing act between trying to generate enough revenue to stay in business and keeping up with different guidelines.

“We ultimately went into a delivery operation and curbside — that’s something we’ve never done before.”

This week, Gov. Mike DeWine put a 10 p.m statewide curfew in place in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19. The curfew is in effect for a few more weeks, which mandates retail businesses and restaurants to close between 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Many other cities, including Columbus, have issued their own stay-at-home advisories to encourage people to stay home.

The reason being is because of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases. On Friday, Ohio hit its highest day-to-day number of cases with 8,808.

But the curfew is another guideline Wolf’s Ridge will have to adapt to. Front-of-house server Lexie Cereceres says her challenges started long before this.

“In March, when everyone found out, it was one of those things that was like an impending doom; we saw it and cases just kept getting worse and worse,” said Cereceres.

Since then, the food and restaurant industry has faced shutdowns, an alcohol curfew — which mandates a 10 p.m. liquor cutoff — and now another curfew.

“We had no idea what was going to happen. Were we going to have to close for an extended amount of time? How was this going to be handled?"

And since the governor has not issued a shutdown for restaurants, bars and gyms as threatened, Schlosser says all the group can do now is push forward with the new protocols.

“It’s more verbiage and communication with the guests so they understand why we’re doing last call now at 9:30, so they have time to get home by 10 p.m. or leave the restaurant by 10 pm,” said Schlosser.

DeWine has said in previous press briefings that he doesn't want to issue a shutdown, but instead is encouraging Ohioans and businesses to slow down and remember the basics — social distancing, masks and washing hands.

Although he doesn't want a shutdown, he also said it's not out of the question, and depending on the cases and hospitalizations, he added he will do what is necessary.