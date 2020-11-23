The White House is continuing its holiday traditions this year, despite a presidential transition that hangs in the balance as President Trump continues to refuse to concede the election.

On Monday, the final christmas tree of the Trump White House was delivered by horse-drawn carriage and presented to First Lady Melania Trump outside the official residence.

LIVE: @FLOTUS participates in the White House Christmas tree delivery https://t.co/sG1DxeMIF4 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 23, 2020

According to the White House, the Christmas tree comes from Dan and Bryan Trees of West Virginia, and will be displayed in the Blue Room, per tradition. It’s part of the first lady’s annual Christmas decorations throughout the White House, which are typically on display for public tours, though this year public viewing has been scaled back.

On Tuesday, President Trump will participate in the annual tradition of pardoning a Thanksgiving turkey. It will be just his fifth public appearance since the election.

The two turkeys — named Corn and Cob— arrived in Washington, D.C. over the weekend. They’re staying at the Willard InterContinental Hotel, just across the street from the White House.

The guests of honor have checked in at the @WillardHotel! Now for a good night’s rest before these turkeys receive their formal introduction tomorrow morning. Stay tuned! #PresidentialTurkey pic.twitter.com/ryTvATG3qe — National Turkey Federation (@natlturkeyfed) November 22, 2020

President Trump will pardon one official Thanksgiving turkey Tuesday, with the other serving as an alternate. The two birds, which come from Iowa farmer Ron Kardel, will then return to Iowa to live out the rest of their lives.

As for which bird will be pardoned, the White House put out an official poll on Twitter, along with playful profiles for each turkey.

Which turkey should President Trump pardon at this year's National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony—Corn or Cob? — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 23, 2020

"Corn" is a big fan of college football and dreams of attending the Iowa State Fair, while "Cob" is eager to visit the various monuments of Washington, D.C., and hopes to bike across Iowa.