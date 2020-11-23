The Thanksgiving holiday is right around the corner, but one restaurant is proving the food around the dinner table doesn't have to come from animals.

Parlor City Vegan is hosting a free hotline the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, teaching the community to cook their own vegan Thanksgiving meal.

For Sara Liu, walking into her kitchen is like walking into her sanctuary. She runs the only fully-vegan restaurant in the city of Binghamton.

While you won't find any meat or animal products anywhere in site, there's really something for everyone to enjoy. In fact, it was a personal life moment that inspired her to start the restaurant.

"A few years ago, my father suffered a heart attack, so when he was recovering, I made a bunch of vegan meals for him and he really, really enjoyed it," said Liu.

And just as her father enjoyed that meal years ago, her customers are now doing the same. With the holidays right around the corner, the kitchen at Parlor City Vegan is busier than ever.

Liu says she's already received more than 150 orders for a vegan Thanksgiving meal.

"We have our meal here with our turkey that's been carved, our vegan macaroni and cheese, scratch made stuffing, and then a brussel sprout, cranberry salad, mashed potatoes of course," said Liu.

But if you've never cooked a vegan meal, don't worry; you're in luck. Liu has set up a free hotline on Thanksgiving eve, teaching anyone just how to do it.

"2020 has been such a crazy year. Usually I'd be celebrating Thanksgiving with my family and I'd be able to ask my mother questions about how to make the best mashed potatoes, how can I make them the creamiest," said Liu.