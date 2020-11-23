ORLANDO, Fla. — A heck of a hole is causing headaches for drivers near one Orlando shopping plaza.

If it were up to Daniel Siegel, he’d fix this hole himself.

“I had bags of concrete once and I was stopped by my landlord asking me what I was doing. And he said, ‘Don’t do that , that’s stupid.’ I said, ‘OK’,” Siegel said.

Siegel, who lives nearby, says drivers use this service road behind the Semoran Plaza to turn left on to Semoran Boulevard from Stonewall Jackson Road.

But Siegel says the service road is in rough shape because of a large hole that keeps getting bigger.

“This hole has been here for over 10 years, and it’s an incredible inconvenience because there is no lighting around here,” he said.

Drivers avoid it at all costs, going in the other lane to stay out of the hole. And when two drivers meet at the same time, one of them goes on the embankment.

We even spotted an Orlando Police cruiser drive on the embankment instead of staying on the road.

Siegel says trying to drive over the hole is not worth it.

“I had one car that totally blew its suspension,” he said.

While it’s not a public road, we reached out to the City of Orlando to see whether anything can be done.

“City of Orlando Code Enforcement has cited the property, and the property manager has obtained the permits to resolve the citation,” Orlando spokesperson Samantha Holsten said.

Siegel just hopes it’s resolved soon. Otherwise he might try to remedy the situation on his own again.

“I have concrete, and I’m willing to fix it,” he said.

We reached out to the property owner but have not heard back.

