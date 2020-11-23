PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The pandemic hit tourism across the country, including Pasco County.

Now marketed as Florida’s Sports Coast, Pasco saw a 15 percent overall decrease in economic impact from tourism in the fiscal year that ended September 30.

The numbers were released to the Pasco County Tourist Development Council on Wednesday.

Still, tourism leaders are encouraged by some signs and hope for a better 2021. Even though numbers were down, the overall economic impact was more than $550 million.

Tourism Director Adam Thomas said in an interview, that the Florida’s Sports Coast marketing helped increase business at outdoor attractions like boating and scalloping.

“We’re providing a destination and environment where people and families can social distance naturally,” Thomas said.

Capt. Wendy Longman, who owns Windsong Boat Rentals and serves on the council, says her business has been up as well, especially with day trippers coming in from around the state.

“We’re seeing a nice surge of day trippers. There’s so much to see in this county,” Longman said.

The biggest hit was in hotel stays and vacation rentals, down 14 percent.

According to the numbers, visitors were down 7 percent.

But the hope is that turns around in 2021.

“We’re anticipating ‘21 to have a good recovery from 2020. I think we can all anticipate that and see the light coming ahead,” Thomas said.

He also pointed to the new Wiregrass Ranch Sports Campus and Sara Vande Berg Tennis Center as venues that are bringing in business, especially for youth sports.

The opening of Snowcat Ridge, the indoor winter park in Dade City, this weekend is expected to bring a lot of tourists in as well.

“People are coming to Pasco,” Longman said. “I know that they’re renting our boats. They’re going to the restaurants. They’ve visiting downtown. People are coming here.”

Tourism leaders are also looking at revamping the Florida Sports Coast website to help bring in more visitors as well.