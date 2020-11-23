MILWAUKEE — Veterans across the Badger State looking for work are encouraged to check out a virtual job fair Tuesday.

DAV and RecruitMilitaryv are hosting the National Virtual Career Fair for Veterans from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The free online event is open to all veterans, transitioning service members and military spouses and dependents.

“We’ve seen a ripple effect over the past few years of organizations across the country prioritizing diversity and veteran hiring because they see the value of bringing this type of talent to shape the future of their organization,” said Tim Best, RecruitMilitary CEO and former U.S. Army special operations attack helicopter pilot. “Companies realize that having their employees and leaders be representative of our nation’s wonderfully diverse population is critical to their success. And, they’ve discovered they can find that diversity, along with unmatched tangible skills and intangible attributes in the veteran population.”

“Military-trained job seekers are an unmatched asset to any employer seeking diversity and hiring solutions with the most highly skilled and qualified workers in the country,” Best continued.

RecruitMilitary was recently appointed by the U.S. Army to serve as the sole transition resource for soldiers and their family members seeking civilian employment after military service. Roughly 85% of its employees possess a military trained or affiliated background.

November is National Veterans and Military Families Month.

