Monroe County health officials are reporting possible COVID-19 exposures at two different businesses and a church earlier this month.

The first exposure was at the Moose Lodge in Riga. Officials tell Spectrum News that a patron tested positive for COVID-19.

If you were at the lodge during the following dates and times, you should self-quarantine and get tested immediately.

Saturday, November 14 (2:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.)

Saturday, November 15 (2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.)

Another possible exposure was at Merchants Grill. Officials tell Spectrum News a symptomatic person, who later tested positive, visited the restaurant multiple times.

November 10 – 15 (3 p.m. – 6 p.m.)

Officials say there was a potential exposure at a Rochester church. They are asking anyone who attended the Pentecostal Holiness Church on North Clinton Avenue in Rochester on Sunday, November 15 (8:45 a.m. – 1 p.m.) or Tuesday, November 17 (6 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.) to immediately self-isolate and call the health department.

Officials say several people who attended the church have since tested positive for the virus.

Health officials are urging people to call 585-753-5555 if you think you were exposed.