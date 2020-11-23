Beloved game show “Jeopardy!” will resume filming on Nov. 30 with help from special guest host and former contestant Ken Jennings, producers for the show announced on Monday.

The news comes after the show halted production in the wake of longtime host Alex Trebek’s death on Nov. 8 after battling pancreatic cancer.

The show announced the news in a Twitter post on Monday: “We will resume production on 11/30 with a series of interim guest hosts from the Jeopardy! family – starting with Ken Jennings. Additional guest hosts to be announced.”

Jennings is a familiar face to “Jeopardy!” fans – the 46-year-old holds the record for both most consecutive games won and highest winnings in regular-season play.

“There will only ever be one Alex Trebek, but I'm honored to be helping Jeopardy! out with this in January,” Jennings tweeted on Monday.

Producers for the show said there is no long term replacement host "at this time."

In addition to a rotation of hosts, producers announced they will air ten of Trebek’s best episodes beginning the weeks of Dec. 21 and Dec. 28, 2020.

Due to expected preemptions, Trebek’s final episodes will air the week of Jan. 11, 2021.

“Alex believed in the importance of Jeopardy! and always said that he wanted the show to go on after him,” said “Jeopardy!” Executive Producer Mike Richards in a statement. “We will honor Alex’s legacy by continuing to produce the game he loved with smart contestants and challenging clues. By bringing in familiar guest hosts for the foreseeable future, our goal is to create a sense of community and continuity for our viewers.”