BUFFALO, N.Y. — Governor Cuomo announced that more than $1 million has been awarded to help commercial properties on Buffalo’s East Side. This is part of the first round of grants through the East Side Commercial District Program.

“East is sort of ignored or just hasn’t come back, even if there was an attempt. It needed a lot more resources. Kudos to the governor for being willing to pump money into the East Side,” says Roseann Scibilia, University District Community Development Association executive director.

“Right now, to feel like they’re making some improvements on the East Side, it’s a good boost for the community, adds Cornelius Johnson, Citizens’ Alliance executive director.

The University District Community Development Association is currently assisting eight of the properties, including City Fashion, and Friendly Nails.

“Buffalo has come a long way, we know. A lot of the revitalization has gone into downtown, appropriately so. If we build it, they will come. It gives people incentive, but now is the time that we have to turn our attention to these areas that have been if not neglected, they’ve had to wait,” says Scibilia.

Speaking about the building improvements, Scibilia says that there is a lot of façade work, like custom windows, signage, and awnings.

Another organization administering the grant funds is Citizens’ Alliance. This company is focusing on the Jefferson Avenue Corridor.

“Moving forward, we look to help them maintain the enhancements that are going to be supplied to them,” says Johnson.

Those involved say that these improvements not only stop the deterioration of the buildings, but they give hope and show a commitment to the neighborhoods. They are predicted to help bring in new businesses as well.