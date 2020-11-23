CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Oprah’s Favorite Things list highlights holiday gift ideas each year.

What You Need To Know My Fabulous Food sea salt gift box is on Oprah's Favorite Things List



Exclusively Black-owned and lead businesses this year



Owner Chanel Murphy has been working out of her kitchen



The 2020 list is exclusively filled with products by Black-owned and Black-lead businesses, including a sea salt duo gift box from My Fabulous Food in Charlotte.



Chanel Murphy has been making spice blends and selling flavored sea salts for her company, My Fabulous Food, out of her kitchen in Charlotte for about a year.



Oprah’s team reached out to her for samples of her products in late August and asked her to make a gift box with her black lava and alaea sea salts.



“Initially, I had two weeks to get it together. I had to go to the container store and get a shiny gift box and some ribbon and I kind of made a prototype. Then after that, I had to figure out how to mass produce it,” Murphy says.



She stated that Oprah’s Favorite Things list could take her small business into the main stream.



“Some smaller businesses, because she chose them, they became these huge businesses that we know today. So, there are a lot of companies that Oprah has made like that 'it' thing”, says Murphy.



You can find the Duo Luxury Sea Salt gift set and all of Oprah’s Favorite Things for 2020 here.