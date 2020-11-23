President-elect Joe Biden announced key members of his national security and foreign policy team Monday, according to his transition office, including former secretary of state John Kerry in a key climate role, as well as the first Latino to lead the Department of Homeland Security and the first woman to head the intelligence community.
The slew of announcements comes ahead of a formal event Tuesday in Wilmington, Delaware.
Biden announced Monday that he will make the following nominations or appointments:
- Antony Blinken, Secretary of State
- Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security
- Avril Haines, Director of National Intelligence
- Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations
- Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor
- John Kerry, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate
In a press release, the transition office called them "experienced, crisis-tested leaders" who will "start working immediately to rebuild our institutions, renew and reimagine American leadership to keep Americans safe at home and abroad, and address the defining challenges of our time – from infectious disease, to terrorism, nuclear proliferation, cyber threats, and climate change."
“We have no time to lose when it comes to our national security and foreign policy," President-elect Biden said in a statement. "I need a team ready on Day One to help me reclaim America’s seat at the head of the table, rally the world to meet the biggest challenges we face, and advance our security, prosperity, and values. This is the crux of that team."
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris noted that these individuals "represent the best of America," adding "they come from different places and reflect different life experiences. But they all share an unwavering belief in America’s ideals and an unshakeable commitment to democracy and the rule of law."
A number of these appointments are historic in nature.
If confirmed, Mayorkas, who served as Deputy Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security under President Obama, would be the first Latino to run the department.
Haines, if confirmed, will be the highest-ranking woman to serve in the intelligence community, and the first woman to lead the community.
In nominating Thomas-Greenfield, a Black woman and a 35-year veteran of the U.S. Foreign Service, to serve as UN Ambassador, Biden also announced that he will elevate the position to his Cabinet.
As Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, a role which will not require Senate confirmation, former Secretary of State Kerry "will fight climate change full time," marking "the first time that the NSC will include an official dedicated to climate change, reflecting the president-elect’s commitment to addressing climate change as an urgent national security issue."
This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.