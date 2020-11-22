During the coronavirus pandemic, so many businesses are struggling to stay afloat. Maureen Bartley, owner of Maureen’s Buffalo Wholesale Flower Market, says however, that in her experience, the flower industry has been going strong through it all. For her company, sales are just as good as in past years.

"We don’t see any decline in Thanksgiving flower arrangements for the table or a living room or a wreath on the door," says Bartley.

Having been a florist now for 50 years, Bartley knows flowers well, and believes that one of the reasons why people aren’t cutting back on them even during a pandemic is because they want to make their homes look as nice as possible, especially because they’re spending so much time there these days.

She also attributes pre-planning, which allows for same-day delivery, to the success of her business.

"We get prepared. We get containers ready, we get bows made, we get vases thought out. We do the planning, because it is sort of last minute of a lot of flower arranging in general. The phone rings and it means for that day usually," adds Bartley.

During this uncertain time, Bartley says that she is prepared for whatever happens.

"Nobody knows what’s going to happen from day to day. The dangerous rate of infection here in Buffalo could change everything in a day. We’re planning for the biggest orders and prepared to change if we have to," explains Bartley.

