SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff's Office is remembering Sergeant James LaRue after he died from complications of coronavirus.

Sergeant LaRue passed away Saturday morning. He was 48.

Sheriff's Office officials said LaRue died of complications from coronavirus



LaRue, who also served as a US Marine, was a detention deputy for more tha n20 years

Sgt. LaRue began his service with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office in 1999 as a Detention Deputy Trainee. He was promoted to Sergeant in 2010. During his career, he received many recognitions, including a Live-Saving Award in 2017.

Additionally, Sgt. LaRue served his country in the United States Marine Corps and was honorably discharged in 1996.

The sheriff's office says they do not believe LaRue contracted the virus while at work.

“Sgt. LaRue was a beloved member of the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office,” said Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma. “He was loved by his colleagues, and he was also very popular among JEPCF inmates, working closely with those inmates suffering from mental health issues.”