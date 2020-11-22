ORLANDO, Fla. — Larry and Terian Chertok do everything together, even being part of the Phase 3 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trial.

“We are guinea pigs but we don't mind, it's totally fine,” Larry said.

“If our contribution did anything good then thats all that matters,” Terian added.

The Chertoks say after the first shot they had no side effects, but the second one caused symptoms that were on and off for about 72 hours.

“It goes in waves, it's not like being sick straight through,” Terian said.

"It's like 2 hours you're exhausted and you get up and start doing something and you're fine and then you want to lay down again,” Larry said, agreeing.

Pfizer is submitting an emergency use authorization for the vaccine to the FDA and if all goes as planned, the vaccine would be approved for use in high risk populations by mid to end of December.

According to Pfizer, the vaccine is 95% effective and the date is coming from approximately 19,000 trial participants who've been followed after the second and final dose of the shot.

“It's great to know that help is on the way,” she said.

The couple is going back for a follow up the first week of December, and since it was a double blind study which means no one, not even the person administrating the test know if it was a placebo or not and will hopefully find out if their shots were a placebos or not.