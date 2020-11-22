KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — SpaceX is prepared to launch from the Space Coast Sunday night.

A Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites is scheduled for 9:56 p.m.

What You Need To Know Space X Falcon 9 rocket launch scheduled for Sunday at 9:56 p.m.



Starlink satellites launch set for Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station



LIVE UPDATES: Spectrum News Space coverage

This will be the 16th Starlink mission, which will launch another 60 satellites from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

SpaceX completed its static test fire on Saturday.

The 45th Space Wing shows a 60 percent go for weather.

Watch LIVE coverage of the launch on Spectrum News.