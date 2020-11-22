WEST BOYLSTON, Mass. - Gerardo's Italian Bakery is getting ready to knead the dough for thousands of Thanksgiving pies. ​

Each pie is made fresh, by hand in West Boylston. Owner Gerardo Sarli​ usually has a pretty good idea of how many pies to bake around the holiday, but with COVID-19, he says he's taking things one day at a time.



​"This year is very different. It's the unknown, not knowing what to make it, when to make it, is very, very difficult for us this year," said Sarli.

Sarli says with people unsure of their Thanksgiving plans, they're ordering pies last minute and with smaller gatherings they're ordering less. He's expecting about a 20 to 30 percent loss from last year.

"This time of year this is where you gear up to put money aside for rainy days. That 20 or 30 percent is usually put away for January, February, March, the slow time of the year, but we will just see what happens and do the best we can with we what we have," said Sarli.

Sarli says that the bakery is still planning on making enough pies for those who haven't placed an order but they are cutting down.

​"It is a gamble. Me, as a business owner, I've been doing this for 40 years now, so I am pretty sure I will be able to have it down to where, we are not going to take a big loss," Sarli said.

Meanwhile, Sarli​ says Thanksgiving will be a good indicator of how business will be for Christmas.