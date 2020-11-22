A local Madison County Christmas tree farm opened up their holiday sales a weekend early in a move to spread out crowds as COVID-19 cases rise throughout the region.

Critz Farms in Cazenovia held their Preseason Holiday Kickoff event this weekend, marking the earliest the business has ever opened for Christmas trees, wreaths, and other holiday staples.

What You Need To Know Critz Farms in Cazenovia opened its holiday sales a weekend eary in an effort to spread out crowds



It also serves as a trial run for the business in terms of new changes brought on from COVID-19



Guests who visited this weekend were glad to beat the crowds expected next weekend

"We just wanted to give people a chance to come when it wasn't quite so busy, like it will be next weekend," said Matthew Critz, the co-owner of the farm.

Typically, their holiday sales begin the weekend after Thanksgiving.

"Next weekend I would call a 10, this weekend was about a two and a half, which is about what I expected," Critz says.

Opening early means an extra weekend of sales to spread out visitors, while also giving staff a trial run of the new changes because of COVID-19.

"Like the gift shop, we turned into one-way traffic and we wanted to see how that would work, our cafe, we used to have open seating, well now with COVID-19, there's a limited amount of seats so we're doing table service in there instead of cafe style," explained Critz.

Some guests took advantage of Sunday’s holiday-like snowy weather to pick out their Christmas tree, with a limited crowd around them.

"It's huge because everyone's going to come out next weekend, so we figured to get it done now. There's some other people that showed up so, it's just nice that they were able to do that for people," said Kaleb Wilson.

It’s the earliest Critz Farms has opened for holiday sales. The Cazenovia business opened Christmas tree and wreath sales a weekend early in an effort to spread out visitors. Guests who visited today were glad to beat the crowds expected next weekend. @SPECNewsCNY pic.twitter.com/ZueE3tDmLb — Harrison Grubb (@HarrisonGrubbTV) November 22, 2020

For the Wilson family, this extra weekend is a way to make sure they feel safe when taking part in some holiday traditions.

"We definitely tried to beat the crowds coming early, and they've got their tasting room open, things to do for him, so yeah, we're having fun here," Amanda Wilson said.

The farm has registers in its barn to limit the number of people inside the gift shop and will add an additional tractor on busy days.

Because of the farm’s acreage and the extra tractor, owners don’t think they’ll have to limit crowds.

On top of these precautions, Critz Farms is also mandating face masks when out in the fields, while riding on tractors and inside the gift shop.