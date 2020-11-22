VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities are saying that law enforcement officers in New Smyrna Beach and Volusia County showed “nothing but courage” on Saturday during an exchange of gunfire and left Corporal Ralph Hunnefeld injured.

During a joint news conference Sunday, Volusia County Sheriff Michael Chitwood described Saturday’s shooting as “harrowing,” and added that what was seen from officers and deputies responding “was nothing but pure heroism.”

The shootout ended in New Smyrna Beach but started as a traffic stop in Port Orange.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, the incident started at about 4 p.m. when a Port Orange police officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a green Lincoln, officials said.

Officials have identified the driver of the Lincoln as 25-year-old Matthew Thomas of Holly Hill.

Police said Thomas was stopped by a K-9 officer at a known drug location and attempted a traffic stop.

Thomas drove off, officials said, and officers pursued.

Eventually, they ended the chase in New Smyrna at Turnbull Street and Industrial Park Avenue.

At one point, police say Thomas was on the roof of his vehicle.

Cpl. Raplh Hunnefeld is recovering after being shot in the leg. (New Smyrna Beach Police Dept.)

Authorities said as gunshots ensued, Hunnefeld was shot in the leg. He was rushed to Halifax Health Medical Center where he is expected to recover and be released by Monday.

Thomas was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

“He didn’t make it,” said New Smyrna Beach Police Chief Mike Coffin of the suspect. “He made some bad decisions yesterday and those bad decisions cost his life.

“He (Thomas) had the opportunity on more than one occasion to stop for police in Port Orange…and in New Smyrna and he did not do that.”

Coffin added there has not been an officer shot in more than two decades in New Smyrna Beach.

The officers and deputy involved have been placed on administrative leave, per protocol, and the shooting is under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.